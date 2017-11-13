Beeston branch of The Nottingham named best in the community

Colleagues from The Nottingham’s Beeston branch are celebrating scooping a prestigious award recognising them for excelling in the community.

They were named ‘Best Team’ at the Nottingham Community Stars Awards – a joint initiative between Nottingham Community and Voluntary Service and NET that showcased achievements and contributions from individuals, services and businesses across Nottinghamshire.

Tracy Downing, Amy Holden, Susan Thorpe, Sue Pritchard, Reece Davies and Adam Nanda received the award during a ceremony at Albert Hall in recognition of their work raising thousands of pounds for several charities, including Forces in the Community, Framework and SportsAid, over the last 12 months.

Branch manager Tracy, now at the helm of The Nottingham’s Long Eaton branch, said: “We were extremely proud to be shortlisted and went along to the awards simply expecting to enjoy a good night in the company of some inspirational people from across the county.

“When our name was read out as Best Team it was a big shock to us all, we couldn’t quite believe it. But it was a lovely one and we were extremely honoured to receive the award.

“A lot of hard work has gone into a number of events and other fundraising ideas over the last couple of years and the team certainly went the extra mile on top of their ‘day job’. I’m extremely proud of them all.”