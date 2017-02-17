Beeston branch cook up another tasty treat for charity

The Nottingham’s Beeston team are adding some spice to their on-going support for popular local project Forces in the Community in the form of their second special charity dinner.

Hot on the heels of a similar event last year which raised nearly £2,500 for charity, they have planned another at Haveli Fine Dining in Chilwell on the afternoon of Sunday 5th March, consisting of a four-course set menu, entertainment and a raffle. All profits from ticket sales will go to Forces in the Community.

Beeston branch customer adviser, Amy Holden, said: “We have been supporters of Forces in the Community for some time now. In 2016, they received a £2,000 Grants For Good from The Nottingham and we also helped out with their tram pull in Nottingham which was a great success.

“We wanted to do something that would be impactful, fun and, most importantly, raise lots of money for the charity, so we decided to build on the success of last year’s charity dinner. Our thanks go to Haveli for hosting it again and to music duo The Village for agreeing to come along once more to entertain the guests.

“As a branch we know how just how much Forces in the Community means to people in Beeston and beyond, so we are hoping as many of them as possible are able to come along and join us on 5th March.”