Beeston branch a force to be reckoned with

The Nottingham’s Beeston team’s military planning of a charity dinner paid off when they raised over £2,750 for an extremely popular local project, Forces in the Community.

Their second annual charity dinner – at Haveli Fine Dining in Chilwell – attracted no less than 140 guests including the Mayor of Broxtowe, Councillor Graham Harvey.

They came together for a tasty curry, entertainment from band The Village and a fabulous raffle with an array of prizes – with the outcome the amazing amount raised for Forces in the Community.

Beeston branch manager Tracy Downing said: “The team put a lot of effort into arranging the event so to have so many people there enjoying themselves and raising so much money for such a great cause is fabulous. We are all extremely happy.

“We have been supporters of Forces in the Community for some time now. In 2016 they received a £2,000 Grants For Good from The Nottingham and we also helped out with their tram pull in Nottingham which was a great success, so it’s great to keep our support ongoing.

“A big thank-you to everyone involved in making it such a success and to everyone who attended and gave their time, and money, so generously. We are also extremely appreciative of the support given to us by Haveli and music duo The Village.”

Forces in the Community CEO Rick Harrington added: “We are extremely grateful to The Nottingham for their continued contribution towards helping ex-service personnel gain employment and/or receive mental health support where required.

“It was fantastic to be a Grant For Good recipient last year and it is especially pleasing to know that, largely thanks to the Beeston branch and all their magnificent efforts, the backing is ongoing.”

In October the society’s Beeston branch colleagues held a similar event in aid of Framework and SportsAid at which they raised £2,500 – meaning their fundraising efforts have hit over £5,250 in a period of just six months.

Beeston-based Forces in the Community is committed to supporting ex-service personnel and their families to reach their full potential. As part of its work it delivers tailored employment advice and mental health support. For more information visit www.forces.org.uk

Photo caption: Adam Nanda and Tracy Downing from The Nottingham’s Beeston branch hand over the cheque to Forces in the Community representative Tracy Hingley (centre).