Beeston-based firm McCann lending their support to local students

Beeston-based electrical and civil engineering firm McCann have been supporting a group of students from Trent in their nationally-recognised Go4SET initiative to design an eco-hotel.

As part of Go4SET, an industry-related visit is required for all participating schools.

The group of six students, along with their Design & Technology teacher Ms J Rigley, visited the Pentrich Fields Development at Giltbrook, which is being constructed by McCann’s house building division Peter James Homes.

The students were taken around the site by Ben Feltham, a manager at McCann, who approached Peter James Homes with the idea of assisting the students with their project.

The students were escorted to the Peter James Homes Site Office and introduced to project manager Steve Waring.

Steve provided them with a site induction, followed by a presentation on the design, programming and building processes required to successfully deliver a residential development such as Pentrich Fields.

The students then went on a tour of the site wearing their McCann-issued high-visibility vests, safety boots, gloves, glasses and hard hats.

As part of the tour, the group were able to view a partially-finished house with a recently completed roof – allowing them to see the construction of the internal walls and supporting floor joists.

The students were then taken to a vantage point where Steve used visual examples to illustrate the construction activities relating to scaffolding, bricklaying and concreting.

“It is widely known that there is a shortage of young talent coming into our industry, Ben told The Local News.

“At McCann and Peter James Homes we are passionate about educating the next generation of civil and electrical engineers and providing them with the foundations upon which they can progress and develop.”

Ms J Rigley, Design & Technology teacher at Trent College said: “We would like to say thank you to the team at McCann and Peter James Homes.

“They are clearly passionate about construction and are specialists in all the correct processes required to complete large-scale civil and electrical engineering projects.

“This is invaluable knowledge for our students to take away with them and I’m sure many of them will be seriously considering a career in this industry as a result of such an excellent insight.”