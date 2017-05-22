Beeston-based company lighting the way on M62

Beeston-based civil and electrical engineering firm McCann has just completed a multi-million lighting upgrade between J22 and 25 of the M62.

The project was completed by McCann in a nine-week period, covering a 19km stretch of the M62 between J22 at Saddleworth Moor and Kirklees Viaduct to the west of Junction 25.

As part of the lighting upgrade on one of the UK’s busiest motorways, 1,224 existing high-pressure sodium lanterns were replaced with new Ampera Maxi LED lighting units and 12 existing street lighting feeder pillars were replaced.

The project also included the installation of a new Central Management System (CMS), with remote manipulation of operational burn hours, control over the timing of dimmed lighting when there is minimal traffic, and fault monitoring and energy consumption tracking systems.

The reporting and control mechanisms can also be operated on a light-by-light basis or across the entire network.

John McCann, managing director at McCann, highlighted the importance of a shift towards energy efficient LED street lighting as a greener method of illuminating the UK’s roads.

He said: “Both air and light pollution are issues that continue to be addressed because the need for energy-efficient LED lighting on UK roads is becoming more important than ever before.”

One of the major benefits of the newly-installed LED lights is that they require no routine maintenance – cutting down on man hours required in order to keep them operational.

In monetary value, the saving equates to £127,840 per year and over the 25 year lifespan LED lights, the total saving comes to nearly £3.2m.

A total of 612 tonnes of carbon emissions will be saved every year – the same carbon generated by 389,000 loads of domestic washing.

John continued: “The benefits of our work on the M62 will be seen far into the future, offering a more sustainable approach to lighting the way for road users.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of the shift to energy-efficient LED lighting in the UK and we will hopefully continue to roll out such projects in the years to come.”