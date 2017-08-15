Beeston and Long Eaton businesses team up for sports fundraiser

Staff at the Beeston and Long Eaton branches of the Nottingham Building Society have teamed up with a number of local businesses to support local speed-skater Izzy Roberts through the charity SportsAid.

The Nottingham is running a raffle to win a range of equipment and sporty experiences throughout August and hopes to raise over £500.

Businesses who have supported the fundraising initiative with prize donations include Pure Gym in Beeston, the Nottingham Tennis Centre and Beeston Fields.

The Nottingham have sponsored Izzy through the charity SportsAid for almost two years, raising funds to assist with the costs of her travel and training for competitions.

The 18-year-old from Wollaton has been skating since the age of six and has been followed by TV cameras over the last few years as one of CBBC’s ‘Ice stars’ as she breaks into the senior circuit.

Beeston branch manager Tracy Downing said: “We are thrilled to be involved with this initiative to help someone who is part of our local community.

“The main barriers to progression of professional athletes is often the high costs of travel and training so we particularly value the support of our local community. Events like this are essential for raising funds to help Izzy on her journey.”

Izzy, who is one of four speed-skaters supported by The Nottingham this year said: “I feel really, really lucky to be chosen by Nottingham Building Society. The support they give is amazing, it contributes to buying my equipment and stuff which can be quite expensive.”

The Nottingham has provided SportsAid awards to 50 athletes this year across a range of sports including Izzy’s fellow Nottingham Ice Racing Club members Jack Crawford, Natalie Crawford and Talya Kaye.

Full details on the scheme can be found at www.thenottingham.com and Izzy’s full interview can be found at https://youtu.be/xeKl106GS3I

Chief Executive of SportsAid, Tim Lawler said: “We are delighted to see our relationship with The Nottingham continue to grow. They are helping more athletes in more ways in 2017. The support the athletes receive helps them to cover certain costs, and provides them with an extra motivational boost having been identified among the country’s brightest sporting prospects.”

