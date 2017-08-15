Become a volunteer fundraising group member for Marie Curie

Marie Curie are looking for people from Bingham and Radcliffe to join our local Marie Curie volunteer fundraising group.

Joining your local fundraising group is a really great way to raise funds for Marie Curie, while also meeting new people and having lots of fun.

They play an important role by taking part in national fundraising campaigns, such as the Great Daffodil Appeal, Blooming Great Tea Party and other yearly collections.

Beth Fisher, community fundraiser for Marie Curie, said: “Our fantastic fundraising groups help raise vital funds for people living with a terminal illness and their families.

“All money raised by the Bingham and Radcliffe fundraising group will help Marie Curie provide expert, guidance and support to help people with a terminal illness, and their families, get the most from the time they have left.

“Locally, Marie Curie supports people throughout their illness by giving practical information, support from trained helper volunteers and being there when someone wants to talk.

“The charity is also the leader in research into better ways of caring for people with terminal illness.

“Our volunteer fundraising group in Bingham and Radcliffe would like to welcome new members for 2017.

“There is so much potential in the area and we are keen to maximise the support from the local community, to enable us to support more patients, and their families.”

If you’re interested in being a part of this local group, please contact Beth on 01332 204 221 or email beth.fisher@mariecurie.org.uk.

If you have any questions about terminal illness and are looking for support, Marie Curie is here to help you and your family.

You can call the Marie Curie Support Line on 0800 090 2309 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm), or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/help.