Becket Rowing Club make successful debut on the River Trent

At the annual Nottingham Head of The Trent processional race, Becket RC scored two decisive wins.

Conditions were severe for all, with buffeting winds, a strong stream and swirling waters to contend with, so having better balance control at race pace was the order of the day.

From Wilford Toll Bridge, past the Suspension, Trent and Lady Bay bridges, the 4km course required precise steering on the corners, coxing judgement of the best line to take in the stream and correctly programmed pushes away from each stage marker, finishing at TS Orion Sea Cadets Centre.

The Junior18 Women’s eight, fresh from victory at Hampton two weeks ago, emerged as decisive category winners, as well as ranking fifth in the field of 20 senior and junior women’s’ eights, entering from all parts of the country between Chester and London.

One necessary individual change actually reduced the crew’s average age slightly from the Hampton line-up, resulting in having two J16 members racing up an age-group.

The Becket team’s fortunes were boosted hugely by the Junior 15 Women’s squad who were promoted to race in the Junior 16 category quad sculls event, fielding seven entries.

A thrilling win resulted in their first coxless racing victory, steered by Jessica Austin (Kesteven and Grantham Girls School), and powered by Jasmine Brankin (Kesteven and Sleaford High School), Millie Barker (Stamford High School) and in the stroke seat, Darcey McKean (Becket School).

Five Becket School boys then achieved third in their Junior 15 coxed quad sculls event, crew comprising Austin Kean, Ben Howick, Patrick Leigh, stroke Maxim Iwanskyj and cox Niles Kean.

They raced in their new boat named ‘Geoffrey Bond’, purchased from a donation made by Geoffrey Bond, OBE, DL, LLD, FSA, a strong rowing supporter and Becket School Alumnus.

All crews are now training for major Spring Races on the London Tideway over the Boat Race course, so the uncompromising river conditions on the Trent will have prepared them well for the bigger events to come, mixing it with all the traditional Tideway and School Boat Clubs between Chiswick and Putney next month.