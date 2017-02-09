Becket Rowing Club Burst on to the Thames with Two Wins

The newly constituted Becket RC chalked up two category wins at the prestigious Hampton Head of the River event on the River Thames on Saturday 4th February. As a new Open Club, members may come from anywhere, primarily in the East Midlands, to train at Nottingham Water Sports Centre and race nationally or internationally. Becket School members figure strongly in the Club in any case, and the combined talent pool will progressively develop into a significant presence in GB Junior rowing at all levels.

In Division 1 Mia O’Donnell (Blessed Robert Sutton High School, Burton) and Olivia Bates (John Port School, Derby) flew down the 3000 metre course near Hampton Court to a major 13-second win over their field of thirteen WJ16 double sculling crews mainly from the Thames schools and clubs.

Division 2 saw the Becket WJ18 girls’ eight surpass top Thames Valley crews in a field of 11 boats, on this day of fast flowing stream. Nottingham Girls High School’s Eliza Cox ably steered the crew to a 5-second margin over rivals Headington School – knowing the best course in these strong stream conditions is vital for success. Stern pair Aimee Richards (Carlton Academy) and Abi Clarke (East Leake Academy) took the crew over at 33-35 strokes/minute, remembering their progress markers from last year’s WJ16 win in a quad. Backing them up in the middle of the boat, Grace Fielding of Becket School, Rachel Heap of Rushcliffe School, Sophie Eaves (Kesteven and Grantham Girls School) and Lucy Stokes (John Port School) put the power down, and lightweights Jess Eaves (Kesteven GGS) and Megan Pepper (St Georges Academy Sleaford) provided the sharpness at the bows, enabling such a splendid result to be achieved.

The team included two development crews: boys’ J16 coxless quad scullers and girls’ J15 coxed quad scullers who raced for the first time here with very respectable results, coming in 11th and 10th respectively in their categories.

For these developing crews, featuring predominantly Becket School athletes, aided by Rushcliffe School and Loughborough High School members, the day provided an ideal insight into what level of training and racing is needed to be medal-competitive on the big stage.

Photo by Ian Weir.