Be one of the first to try the new McDonald’s Nottingham delivery service

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived… McDonald’s brand new McDelivery service will be live in selected restaurants across Nottingham this month. This soft launch is in seven carefully selected locations across the city, allowing the restaurant teams to see what works and learn from what doesn’t.

The service will be available to anyone close to the McDonald’s restaurants on Castle Marina, Exchange Walk, Angel Row, Clumber Street, Trentbridge, Valley Road or Nuthall Road, using the UberEATS app, meaning that Nottingham residents will be amongst the first people in the country to try the service. McDelivery service is also now available in a further 25 selected restaurants in London and Leeds

How it works:

In a new partnership with UberEATS, the McDelivery service promises to deliver your favourite core menu items to your door at the click of an app bringing you more choice, control and personalisation than ever before. The McDelivery option on UberEATS will feature McDonald’s breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald’s restaurants from 8am – midnight, seven days a week.

McDelivery is easy

1. Download the UberEATS app or order online at www.ubereats.com

2. Pick delivery location – enter the address where you’d like your meal delivered

3. Search for your nearest McDonald’s location in the app

4. Place your order – pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to the arrive when you want. You can add notes to customise your meal and like Uber the order is charged to your card on file.

5. Follow the progress of the delivery – get updates on the preparation of your order and watch your bicycle/motorcycle courier arrive live in-app

McDonald’s franchisees Jerry and Fiona Nicholls, own and operate five and one of the seven restaurants in Nottingham respectively, taking part in the trial.

Jerry said “Delivery is something that my customers often ask about so it’s exciting that we’re now up and running with McDelivery in my Nottingham restaurants.

“As with all our innovations, the McDelivery service is designed with the customer in mind, bringing a new level of convenience. It’s the next chapter in how we get freshly made, great-tasting food to our customers in a way that suits them and fits around their busy lives. We’re thrilled that we’ve been chosen as one of the first groups of restaurants in the country to offer the service and look forward to hearing our customers feedback.”

Mathieu Proust, General Manager of UberEATS, said: “We’re excited to be working with McDonald’s to begin delivery of their food for the first time in the UK. Our technology means people can get the food they want with the speed and reliability they’ve come to expect from Uber.”