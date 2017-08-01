Balderton residents feel ‘stranded’ with no Sunday buses

Residents in Balderton say they feel stranded by the lack of a Sunday bus service in the village.

The village, which has around 15,000 residents, saw its Sunday bus service withdrawn two years ago.

Stagecoach provide a service in the area from Monday to Saturday, but currently do not run buses to Balderton on a Sunday.

The lack of a Sunday service was highlighted by resident Barry Dunnage, who was left frustrated by the fact he was unable to make use of the increased Sunday train service from East Midlands Trains.

The train company recently increased their Sunday service which links Lincoln, Newark Castle and Nottingham, including earlier trains.

Barry told The Local News: “For a significant number of people, the new Sunday service for Newark really will be a complete waste of time

“There is no bus service on Sunday that will get us to the station, and it is too far to walk.

“I have a disability which means my walking is limited.

“For some ludicrous reason, even the one bus an hour Sunday service was removed two to three years ago at a time when the population was noticeably increasing.

“There are over 15,000 people living in Balderton and then there’s the planned building of 3,000 new homes in West Balderton.

“What annoys me is that even the buses during the week are not timetabled to coincide with trains at Newark Northgate.

“I have given up counting the number of times I have arrived at the station there only to watch the bus pull out of the courtyard before I can get to it.

“Whilst it is wonderful to be able to announce improvements and benefits of living in Newark, it means nothing if transport facilities are not co-ordinated.”

Freda, who also lives in Balderton, added: “I find it very frustrating that there is no Sunday bus service.

“I do not have a car, so I feel really stranded on a Sunday.

“I can’t believe there isn’t a bus company who could run a bus service to Balderton on a Sunday.

“It is one of the bigger villages in Nottinghamshire and many smaller villages have decent bus services.

“It is like we are a forgotten place on a Sunday and it really means many people are stuck.

“People like shop on a Sunday, people have to go to work, so I don’t know how workers who don’t have a car manage to get themselves to work.”