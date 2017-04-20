Ayesha to help poverty-struck children in Fiji

West Bridgford resident Ayesha Shah-Simmons will spend five weeks in the heart of the Fiji Islands this summer.

The university student will be making a difference and helping children living in poverty.

She told the Local News: “It’s my first trip of many that I will be doing by myself.

“I’ve lived in Nottingham all my life and I’m currently a first-year student studying Psychology at York St John University.

“I’m looking to spend my summer volunteering and making a difference in the world.

“In July and August I will be heading out on an expedition on a challenging, adventurous and hugely-rewarding journey to the Fiji Islands.

“For five weeks I will be living in a village with a traditional Fijian family and working alongside the Fijian government to achieve a hugely-diverse programme for the youth.

“I’ll be teaching and carrying out sports projects, which are making a lasting difference to Fijian children living in poverty.”

Some startling facts underline the problems in Fiji at the moment…

– 75% of children live below the poverty line.

– Only 25% of children have access to adequate sanitation and fresh water since Cyclone Winston hit.

– Just 5% of children are in early-year education.