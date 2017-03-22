‘Awesome Egyptians’ wows parents at Cotgrave Candleby Lane School

Children from Cotgrave Candleby Lane School have once again put on a musical performance that has delighted packed audiences of friends and families.

The school’s youngsters put on a fantastic performance of ‘Awesome Egyptians’.

Louise Waters, a music teacher at the school, said: “It was a great success for all the Year 4 students at Cotgrave Candleby Lane School.

“From pyramids to pharaohs, from facts to jokes, the performance was not only entertaining but educational for both the children and audience.”

Year 4 pupil, Juliette Holmes, said: “It was really, really good. I learned I could have fun and learn about the Egyptians at the same time.”

Head teacher, Pete Wilkes, said: “The staff and children work so hard to create a show that is enjoyable for those taking part, and for the audiences too.

“I am delighted that the show was such a success and our excellent performers and teachers should be proud of the fantastic result.”