Awards for new Rushcliffe-based choir

Cropwell Butler-based South Notts Men’s Chorus have only been together since December last year, but already they are winning awards.

They recently competed in the Derby Arts Festival and emerged as winners in their class – and also received a cup for being the best adult choir at the festival.

Victoria Barlow told The Local News: “We formed in December 2016 and have worked hard, performing a few concerts in Bramcote and Southwell.

“We have exciting events coming up, a concert at Ruddington Methodist Church on 17th June, Llangollen Festival in Wales in July, a joint-concert with Quadravox on 29th July, Cotgrave Church on 21st October and a joint-remembrance concert with Derby Central Salvation Army at St Peter’s Church Ruddington on 11th November.”