Awards ceremony caps off magnificent first season

Bridgford United FC hosted their first annual club presentation night to celebrate and cap off a magnificent first season together.

The awards marked a memorable season for the newly formed club, who won the Midland Amateur Alliance at the first time of asking.

The competition was across 26 league games including a cup competition, which saw the club reach the semi-final stages of the intermediate cup.

The evening was hosted at the Willow Tree pub in West Bridgford, the club’s official sponsors, with a very special appearance from former Nottingham Forest and Notts County player Jason Lee, who now works for the PFA as equalities education executive.

Club Manager, Ash Nehra, said: “It’s brilliant. Thanks to Jason who took time out to encourage and support our local grassroots football at this level and I’m sure that this would have inspired many of the players.

“We want to build on our initial success and look to really push on from here for next season.”

Jason Lee added: “It was a great to see how well the players had done in their first season together and the manner in the way they had won the league. Keep up the good work for next season.”

The club have now secured a place in a new league competition for 2017-18 and are excited to have recently been accepted into the NSL Notts Senior League, boasting a new home ground based at Roko Wilford Lane to meet the leagues standards and regulations.

The club are also actively looking for new players and recruiting for all places to increase healthy competition amongst the squad.

Ash added: “This will provide us with a challenge for next season and build on the club’s success.

“Not standing still, we would like to welcome any new players that feel that they can contribute and add to our current squad if they have ability and commitment to join a championship-winning side.” Pre-season is under way with a number of pre-season games arranged over the forthcoming weeks.

Ash said: “Sponsorship is crucial at this level to survive. We are looking for funds to kick-start the campaign.

“If your company would be willing to help grassroots football and, more importantly, a team that’s going places.

“If you are an employer or company or simply want to support a successful local amateur club, then please get in touch.

“We have aspirations to climb through the divisions over the next two seasons and make it to the NSL Premier League. However, the support will be vital to help us achieve our goals.”

Please contact Ash on 07914 808507 or email ash@ohmrecruitment.co.uk for further information or if you would like to get involved with the club.