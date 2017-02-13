Award-winning Olympic hopeful launches crowdfunding appeal

Recognising Rushcliffe award winner Hannah Stevenson has recently launched a crowdfunding page in the hope of raising the money she needs to achieve her goal of reaching the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China.

Hannah, who lives in Radcliffe-on-Trent, is a member of the British Skeleton squad. Last November she won the Young Achievers’ Award in the 2016 Recognising Rushcliffe awards, and since then she has been attending GB training camps in Canada, Germany and Switzerland.

Like many athletes however, Hannah does not receive funding from the sports national body and is currently self-funding all of her living costs. In launching her appeal on her crowdfunding page, she hopes to raise £2500 to finance her full-time attendance at the British Skeleton training base in Bath over the summer.

To date, she has raised over £650 from friends and family and is appealing to the wider community to help her pursue a dream of one day becoming an Olympian.

She said: “The support I have received so far has been overwhelming. I’m very grateful to my friends and family who have so far donated, but would really like to reach my target as training full-time over summer in Bath will help me progress through the programme.”

There are six donation levels at which potential donors can help, starting from as little as £10 rising to £750 for businesses or individuals who would like to benefit from branding on her race kit, and other additional PR and publicity opportunities.

Further information can be found by visiting the crowd funding page:

https://www.pledgesports.org/projects/skeleton-winter-olympic-goal/