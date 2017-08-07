Autistic charity needs your help

A charity is appealing for residents and businesses to help support an awareness campaign for Autistic people beginning next month.

This year, as part of the charities ‘Too Much Information’ campaign and with the support of Nottingham shopping centre owner intu, the National Autistic Society are appealing to local businesses and shops in the area to help organise a ‘National Autistic Society Autism Hour’, and help take simple steps for 60 minutes that will help lead to a more autism-friendly world.

Launching on the 2nd of October, The National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour is the UK’s first week-long event, where shops and services take 60 minutes to provide autistic people with a break from the overload of too much information.

A spokesperson from the National Autistic Society said: “More than 1 in 100 of the UK population have been diagnosed with autism. Along with their families, that’s over 3 million customers that are waiting to be welcomed into local shops.

“Over 99% of people have heard of autism, but only 16% of autistic people feel the public understand them.

“For autistic people, the world can seem full of too much information – and too little understanding. That’s why we launched the Too Much Information campaign earlier this year to challenge the myths, misconceptions and stereotypes that contribute to 79% of autistic people feeling socially isolated and 64% of autistic people who are avoiding going to the shops.”

“Taking part in The National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour is straightforward but the changes you make will have a big impact for autistic people and their families.

For more information or to find out more on how you can get involved, visit http://www.autism.org.uk/get-involved/tmi/autism-hour/information.aspx

Article by Thomas Hewitt.