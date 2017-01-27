Australian visitors for West Bridgford Air Cadets

West Bridgford Air Cadets have welcomed visitors from over 10,000 miles away as a link with Australia continues to blossom.

Flight Lieutenant David Roach and Flying Officer Matthew Glozier of 306 Squadron (Sqn), two adult volunteers with 306 Australian Air Force Cadets (AAFC) based in Sydney, attended the 12 January meeting of the 209 Sqn of the Air Training Corps.

It follows 17-year-old West Bridgford Air Cadet Freddie Filz, attending 306 Sqn events while visiting Australia last summer.

After that visit the units have kept in touch and David and Matthew arranged to come to West Bridgford amid their current trip to Britain.

On their visit to 209 Sqn they spoke to cadets about their unit in Australia and were happy to answer questions as well as watch a drill display.

David said: “We had a most enjoyable visit, and both of us were extremely impressed with the quality of the cadet facility, the staff and of course, the cadets of 209 Sqn.

“It is hoped that we will revisit in June or July of this year to take in some further cadet activities, and to strengthen and enhance the relationship between our two squadrons.”

Officer Commanding of 209 Sqn, Flight Lieutenant Jade Brock, said: “It was a please to finally meet Flight Lieutenant Roach and Flying Officer Glozier after communicating with them over email for so long.

“We’re developing a great relationship with 306 Sqn AAFC which can lead to so many exciting possibilities.”