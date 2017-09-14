Augmented reality fine artists to showcase innovative collection at Nottingham Gallery

Augmented reality fine artists, Scarlett Raven and Marc Marot, will be appearing at a Nottingham gallery this weekend to showcase their hugely successful collection, The Danger Tree.

Art fans can meet the duo at Castle Fine Art in the Exchange Arcade on Saturday 16th September, between 1pm and 3pm, and learn about their inspirations, creative processes and techniques.

The Danger Tree is inspired by the works of several legendary WW1 poets including Wilfred Owen, Siegfried Sassoon and Rupert Brooke. The collection is a tribute to the Newfoundland Regiment which, under orders from British Command, used a tree halfway into No Man’s Land to assemble. The German artillery caught on, leading to many casualties, and the tree later became known as The Danger Tree.

Scarlett’s collaboration with Marc Marot and use of the app, Blippar, has led her to be the first oil painter in the UK to delve into the world of augmented reality. Whilst her paintings have a conventional surface at a first glance, Blippar allows the viewer to use their smartphone to unlock the creative journey of each painting, as the app strips away the countless layers of paint, revealing the deeply personal process beneath every piece.

Scarlett Raven, one of Washington Green Fine Art’s most renowned artists, said: “Through this collection I’m inviting people to view painting in a completely different way. With the Blippar app, viewers can stand in front of the artwork and not only watch the paint strokes in motion, but they can also see my thought processes that brought that painting into being.

“I want people to engage with the work beyond the canvas, beyond the wall and beyond the gallery. I want each piece to become an event in itself – a very personal and intimate event.”

Stephen Clarke, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art, Nottingham – Washington Green Fine Art’s nationwide network of high street galleries – said: “We are all so excited to be having Scarlett and Marc make a special appearance at our gallery. The Danger Tree collection is without doubt iconic, and the methods that go into these creations are astounding.

“Scarlett and Marc’s collaboration has resulted in works that leave the viewer speechless, and we can’t wait to see visitors’ reactions at this weekend’s event.”