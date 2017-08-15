Ashiana shortlisted as one of top Indian restaurants in England

The Ashiana Indian restaurant near Newark has been shortlisted as one of 15 best Indian restaurants in the England in one of the most prestigious Asian food awards, the Curry Life Awards.

Diners from across the country nominate their favourite chef and restaurant in the annual awards ceremony, presented by Curry Life magazine in association with the takeaway food ordering app, Just Eat.

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by broadcaster and journalist Jon Snow at the Lancaster Hotel London on Sunday 22nd October.

The Curry Life Awards celebrate and honour the curry industry’s standout professionals and is an opportunity to shine a light on those who have shown outstanding performance and achievement in the trade and culinary excellence.

Owner of the Ashiana, Saiqul Miah, said: “We were stunned when the judges from the Curry Life magazine turned up at the restaurant and told us that we’d been shortlisted for the 2017 awards.

“They were meticulous in their assessment of the restaurant, speaking to the staff, visiting the kitchen, watching the food being freshly prepared and, of course, sampling the menu as well.

“Learning that we had been nominated for the award by our customers was especially wonderful. At the Ashiana, my Head Chef Shimul Ahmed and the team have worked so hard to deliver an authentic and contemporary Indian dining experience and we’re all delighted that our customers have enjoyed themselves so much that they wanted to nominate us for the Curry Life award.”

To help the Ashiana clinch the award, customers can complete additional nomination forms, available at the restaurant and the takeaway, or they can also visit the Curry Life website to complete a nomination online https://www.travellink.co.uk/currylife.

All completed entries will also be placed into a free prize draw to win two flights to Dubai.