Art of Football celebrates third birthday

It’s obviously been a winning formula as Art of Football has gone from strength to strength. After starting out from their parents’ house (Wendy and David Cuthbert), Luke and Gabe’s big break came when they won KickStart in 2014, the Young Entrepreneur Award Program for the Midlands & Mid-Wales, run by Baldwins Accountants. They won £20,000, including a £10,000 grant and £10,000 worth of mentoring and accountancy advice. Luke described winning KickStart as the Art of Football’s first big break:”We had to present our business to 500 people including KickStart’s judges, so doing that and winning gave us the confidence to really believe in ourselves and take the business to the next level. The money also meant we could buy the printing equipment we needed to bring everything in-house.”

Since then, the Art of Football, which is still very much a family-run business, has taken on their first employee (Antony Newbold in 2014), moved into Sneinton Market (they’ve already expanded from their original workspace into a larger workspace) and generally conquered the world.

They sell to over 60 countries around the world, from Jordan and Russia to Japan, Bermuda and the Sandwich Islands in Hawaii – proving that football really is a universal language. They sell online through their website, via online retailers like notonthehighstreet.com and toffs.com and at football club shops including Nottingham Forest, Notts County, Birmingham and Newcastle. Plus, the Art of Football also has a cult following on social media.

The Art of Football also captured the interest of sportswear giant, Adidas, this summer, partnering with them to create bespoke artwork featuring the goal celebrations of Adidas-sponsored players at UEFA Euro 2016 – which were then tweeted by Adidas throughout the competition.

Luke believes the Art of Football’s success comes down to creating products that are truly unique and tap into the emotion and passion of the beautiful game, together with an ethos of quality:”We make sure everything is really good quality, right down to our packaging. We custom-design each box before it goes out, to give our customers the full ‘Art of Football’ experience.”

So what about the next 3 years? Luke explained there’s lots in store for the company. “We’d like to expand into other sports – as capturing those memorable moments is something that all sports fans can relate to, whether you like rugby, motorsports, tennis or athletics. Outside the UK, the US is our biggest market, so we’d also love to look into expanding into other sports there, such as baseball and American football. We’re from Nottingham though and are huge Nottingham Forest fans, so whatever happens, we’ll always have a base here!”