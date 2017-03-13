Anti-speeding measures for A52 petition presented in Parliament

Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry presented a petition in Parliament calling for anti-speeding measures on the A52 in Bramcote.

Local campaigner Tony Smith organised the petition which has attracted over 1,600 names in just a few weeks.

Tony was in the House of Commons to see the petition being presented by Anna in the Chamber.

He started the petition late last year after two men died in a crash on the A52 between the Bramcote roundabout and Priory Island.

It’s believed excessive speed caused the accident and residents complained that racing along the dual carriageway is a frequent problem.

Anna Soubry said: “The police have recognised there is a very real problem with cars racing along the A52.

“Mobile cameras are not sufficient to stop this dangerous practise.

“The road has got a reputation that speeding cars will not be detected and reported for prosecution. Permanent cameras could well solve the problem.”

Highways England is reviewing safety on the A52.

Tony Smith said: “Getting the petition presented in Parliament indicates how important this is to people in Bramcote and Beeston. Highways England must now take action”.