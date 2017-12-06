Anna Soubry presents petition to parliament regarding HS2

Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry has presented two petitions in the House of Commons on behalf of the residents of Trowell who are affected by HS2’s plans to build the high speed network through the village.

HS2’s proposals include a 60-foot viaduct to pass over the M1, as well as other exiting road and railway lines.

One petition called on HS2 to find alternatives to the planned 60-foot viaduct through Trowell.

The other petition was organised by Trowell’s Stop HS2 group and had over 1,200 signatures calling on the HS2 project to be stopped completely.

Anna said: “Although I personally support HS2, I will continue to represent the views of all of my constituents in parliament.

“I believe HS2 will bring great benefits to Broxtowe, particularly with the East Midlands Hub at Toton Sidings.

“However, I will continue to campaign against proposals for a 60-foot viaduct through Trowell.

“I have already fought successfully for compensation for Trowell’s residents who are affected by HS2 but there must be a better alternative to a 60-foot viaduct that will dominate the village and overlook residents.”