Ambitious gateway scheme planned for former Barton bus depot

Ambitious plans have been submitted to Broxtowe Borough Council to redevelop land on the site of the former Barton’s bus depot on High Road in Chilwell.

The proposals include the construction of 29 houses, with a future plan for 221 extra houses and retail premises.

The scheme, which has been named the Barton Quarter, has been proposed by Farland (Nottingham), Bartons and The Prince’s Foundation for Building Community.

The proposal to the council said: “The Barton Quarter proposal is a key development in Beeston which will occupy an area of vacant land and introduce a wealth of key benefits to the area in terms of new housing, small-scale shops and services and regeneration of a gateway site to the town centre.

“This vital piece of urban fabric will complement the variety of uses already present in the area and is appropriately located to avail of the excellent transport links to Nottingham and the wider area.

“The Barton Quarter scheme provides a sequence of different spaces and architectural themes highlighting the character of the wider area.

“The development will provide a link between Chilwell and Beeston Town Centre, providing accessible connections to neighbouring parts of the area.”