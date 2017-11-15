Alpit opens new factory doors

Nottinghamshire-based outdoor gear company, Alpkit, opens the doors to its new factory premises and proves that UK manufacturing is still alive and kicking.

The retailer’s new, larger factory was officially opened on the 9th November (yesterday). Industry specialists and press were invited to tour the factory, chat to the production team and see how things are done in this little slice of UK manufacturing, which produces over 375 products per week in Newthorpe, Nottinghamshire.

Alpkit’s UK Factory was first set up in 2007, producing crash pads and chalk bags for climbing and bike packing luggage for cycle. CEO David Hanney explains the motivation for in-house manufacturing:

“We were initially inspired to make innovative technical outdoor products on the edge of the Peak District by industry legends like Rab Carrington and Pete O’Donovan.

We’ve since invested heavily in our UK manufacturing and our factory staff team has grown to 14 members. The most recent investment will bring the total jobs created to more than 30.

Alpkit’s UK manufacturing lets us be more innovative, faster to respond to consumer demands and offers customers greater customization plus our supply chain is shorter which makes our UK made products incredibly competitively priced.” – David Hanney, CEO

The factory started off small, with four staff members (including company directors) working the machines in a corner the Alpkit HQ showroom. It has grown under the care of Factory Manager Ben, who began his Alpkit career as a picker in warehouse creating opportunities for experienced machinists to return to the textile industry, as well as for motivated individuals who are passionate about the products to develop new skills in the sector ‘ – Ben Meakin, Factory Manager

In turn, the factory team enjoy relaxed atmosphere in the factory and the opportunity to take responsibility for the products that they make, and engage with the production process. The open day ended with a staff barbeque to celebrate the successful move.

“Being a smaller factory, we can adapt quicker – so if one of us says ‘hey, let’s do it like this’, we can make that change”- Sarah, Factory Team

“The mix of people here is really nice – you’ve got people from such different backgrounds and everyone brings different aspects to the team”