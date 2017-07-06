Air cadets to pass on lifesaving techniques to the community in West Bridgford

Air cadets in West Bridgford are putting on a special event to help teach the local community vital lifesaving techniques.

On Thursday 20th July, the 209 (West Bridgford) Squadron Air Training Corps will be holding the Heartstart event at their Wilford Lane headquarters (NG2 7RL) from 7pm to 9pm.

The aim is for the cadets to pass on the lifesaving skills they have learnt as cadets, such as how to help someone who is choking, how to respond to serious bleeding and how to perform CPR.

Cadets have been inviting their family and friends to the event but it’s also open to the public.

It’s being run in conjunction with the British Heart Foundation’s Heartstart campaign and is being supported by Trent Community First Responders.

Adult volunteer, officer commanding for 209 Squadron, Flight Lieutenant Jade Brock, said: “Our cadets have learned these life-saving techniques as part of the air cadet syllabus.

“You will never know when you might need them but they really could save someone’s life and we’re delighted to be able to pass the information on to the wider community.

“We look forward to welcome members of the public to the Heartstart event on Thursday 20th July.”

To register your interest in attending, email adj.209@aircadets.org