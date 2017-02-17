A&G are keeping busy

Local family business, A&G Chem-Dry, are delighted with the response from Local News readers to their fantastic new Granite care service, since they launched it last year. Well known locally as Carpet, Rug and Upholstery Cleaning experts, A&G Chem-Dry decided to offer its unique Granite Renewal service following many requests from customers.

As Mike, from A&G Chem-Dry, explains,

“Over the years, our customers often asked us who they could trust to clean and care for their beautiful Granite worktops. Many had tried DIY methods, without success.

“Our service is called Granite Renewal as the system not only cleans Granite surfaces, but removes bacteria, seals and polishes too. Quite simply, Granite worktops are renewed both in appearance and their feel.”

“As you would expect from us, our professional Chem-Dry Granite worktop renewal service uses green certified solutions. As with our carpet, rug and upholstery cleaning solution, these are safe and non-toxic. Our unique four stage renewal process safely and effectively removes dirt and residues, penetrating deep inside the porous surface of the Granite, eliminating dirt, grime and residues.

1.Stage 1 Cleaning – Dirt, grime and germs are removed from your Granite worktops.

2.Stage 2 – Any remaining residues are removed from your Granite surfaces.

3.Stage 3 Sealing – As the Sealer penetrates, your Granite is left with a powerful protective layer.

4.Stage 4 Polishing – This step leaves your Granite worktops revitalised and refreshed, with a bright and beautiful shine that you will enjoy for months, and possibly years, to come.

For more information, or to arrange a free quote for any of A&G Chem-Dry’s services, contact the A&G Chem-Dry team

by phone 0115 9894443 or by e-mail NicePeople@AG-ChemDry.co.uk

www.AG-ChemDry.co.uk