A52 safety campaigner meets roads minister Jesse Norman

Bramcote campaigner Tony Smith has taken his campaign to improve safety on the A52 to parliament.

Tony started the petition late last year after two men died in a crash on the A52 between the Bramcote roundabout and Priory Island.

It’s believed excessive speed caused the accident and residents complained that racing along the dual carriageway is a frequent problem.

Tony met roads minister Jesse Norman and Highways England officials to discuss safety measures for the A52.

In addition, Highways England conducting a lengthy 24-hour survey of the A52 between Bramcote Island and the QMC as part of a full review of road safety on this stretch of the road

He was accompanied by Broxtowe MP Anna Soubry.

Tony said: “I am pleased that Highways England is conducting a full review of speed and safety on the A52 between Bramcote Island and the QMC.

“They will report back in late August with proposals and want to work with me and local residents to find the best way to make the road safe.”

Anna Soubry added: “Tony continues to work on this campaign and it was a pleasure to join the meeting and to hear that real progress is being made.

“We also raised the issue of pedestrian safety on Bramcote Island, as well as the dangers for vehicles exiting on Town Street.”

Highways England undertook to improve existing road markings and review safety issues at the roundabout.

Average speed cameras will be amongst measures being considered.