A52 roadworks in Radcliffe-on-Trent to over-run until August

Roadworks on the A52 in Radcliffe-on-Trent have over-ran and will continue into August.

The work has been taking place at the Nottingham Road and Cropwell Road junctions.

It is part of a major project to improve junctions and introduce traffic signals on the A52.

There have been problems with utility work at the two sites and the work will now continue until August.

A spokesman for the Highways Agency said: “We appreciate that this is significantly later than planned and we are sorry for any inconvenience it will cause.

“Our progress has been held up by issues associated with utility services diversions, which were more extensive than originally expected.

“We are working hard with the utility companies to resolve these issues and we are working towards fully completing this phase of the project in August.”

Once these sections are complete, the Highways Agency plan to start work on other roundabouts and junctions on the A52.

The scheme, announced in 2014 as part of the government’s Road Investment Strategy, consists of a two-phase package of measures to improve the junctions along the length of the A52 in Nottingham, including signalisation and junction reconstruction.

A statement on the Highways Agency website said: “We have developed preferred layouts for Gamston Roundabout, Stragglethorpe Road and Bingham Road junctions – and we will begin construction in 2017-18, subject to funding. The remaining junctions along the A52 Nottingham corridor will be investigated and, where necessary, we will develop options to be assessed.”

The plans involve a host of improvement works, including…

– Widening the carriageway

– Upgrading pedestrian crossings

– Install new traffic signals & signs

– Install new street lighting

– Upgrade existing drainage system

– Resurface the road and renewing road markings.

The cost of the scheme has not been announced, but it has a number of aims announced by the Highways Agency including…

– Reduce queuing and delays

– Ease congestion by increasing capacity at the junctions

– Ensure journey times are much more reliable

– Improve pedestrian and cycle routes at the junctions

– Make the road safer for all users

– Support growth in the area.