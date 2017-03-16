A year on: Root for Rubie update

By Thomas Hewitt

Over a year ago, fundraising began for a little girl from Clifton called Rubie and now the family are pleased to announce that with help from the local community, her dream is now complete.

Five-year-old Rubie suffers from CMD (congenital muscular dystrophy). In February 2016, fundraising was started to create a safe, clean, sensory garden where Rubie and her sister Lylah could play the day away.

Complete with a wendy house donated by plum play, a new fence and gate donated by a local family company, flowers donated by Morrisons and Wheatcrofts and sensory toys donated by local people, Rubie also has a new wheelchair-accessible door donated by Thermaseal.

Although the work was delayed to begin with, it was finally completed by GJ Landscape and Gardening in October with help from B&Q and lots of help from a group of volunteers from Experian.

Taking only one weekend to complete, Rubie and Lylah now have their own special garden to enjoy, from their own fairy gardens to a large ball pit courtesy of Charlotte Batterham of the Clifton Bidding Bargain Facebook page.

The project was originally thought up by her dad, Phill and step-mum, Alice Johnson, who wanted to create a place where the girls could play without any restrictions.

Unable to walk, Rubie tried her best to stand while holding on to surfaces but since the garden has been installed she has been taking some steps, trying to say certain words and been playing freely in her garden.

“We’ve seen an amazing transformation in Rubie” said step-mum, Alice.

“At the moment she uses a walker to get about, it’s big and bulky and sometimes can be difficult for her, next on our list of to-do is to have some handrails installed in the hall.

“This will help Rubie get into her gardens without any help at all, independence is key to her success.”

“Proof is in the pudding,” says dad, Phill. “The garden has helped so much with Rubie’s freedom.

“She loves being out there now and with the astroturf it means she can go out there all year round and just be happy and free.”

The family will be continuing to fundraise at upcoming Clifton events this year.