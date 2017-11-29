A Michael Wallace Christmas Extravaganza

Couture fashion designer Michael Wallace is taking his latest collection to the catwalk this Christmas as he launches his own charity.

Michael, 27, was taught by his grandmother at the age of 6 to use her sewing machine. A seamstress herself she passed on knowledge and recognised something special in Michael. The House of Michael Wallace has travelled the globe with his designs, having recently won a Nottingham Dragons’ Den style contest and showcasing his work at some of the biggest events on the fashion calendar including LA Fashion Week.

Michael will bring the catwalk to Nottingham on December 8 to launch The Michael Wallace Foundation at St. Mary’s Church. The launch of the foundation will raise money to support charities, businesses and individuals throughout Nottinghamshire and the surrounding areas through a series of fundraising events.

Michael, from Ilkeston, said: “I could’ve just done a regular fashion show, but I wanted it to really mean something. I’ve focused on making it all very local as I’ve built myself and studied here in Nottingham, Ilkeston and the surrounding areas, so I felt it was important to choose a venue that was central to my own personal heritage.

“I booked it in the St. Mary’s Church in Nottingham’s famous Lace Market because I’m drawn to the architecture – there has always been something very inspiring and holy about it and with Nottingham’s rich lace heritage, no other venue would have done.”

With tickets to the event on sale at £15 each or £50 for VIP, with a percentage going towards the trust, the Michael Wallace Christmas Extravaganza will raise money through a festive fashion display supported by an eclectic mix of sounds, smells and sights.

The venue will have a fashion runway where models will display three different collections: the Archive Collection, S/S17 Collection and a Christmas Couture Collection A/W18, whilst a specially designed playlist containing an eclectic mix of traditional Christmas tracks with a unique twist plays in the background.

Michael added: “I’ve had this Christmas show in my head for about three years now, but I never really had a reason to do it. The idea started when I heard an Annie Lennox track called ‘God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen’, which is a very traditional Christmas song that she’s done her own dark version of. It really struck me; a twist on a classic can always be interesting.