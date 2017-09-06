A first look at much-needed extra care facility in Newark

Gladstone House – a scheme on Bowbridge Road in Newark – is on target for completion in early 2018, following a behind-the-scenes event held this month.

Newark and Sherwood Homes, along with Henry Boot Construction, hosted an event onsite to mark the project’s progress to date, giving a behind-the-scenes tour to see how works have been progressing.

Once completed, Gladstone House will comprise 60 purpose-built apartments over three levels, including 40 with extra care services.

Facilities will also include communal areas, rooms designated for activities, a sensory garden and a commercial kitchen.

Rebecca Rance, chief executive at Newark and Sherwood Homes, said: “The development is continuing to schedule, which is great news for the local community and we were delighted to showcase this progress during the event.

“Gladstone House is an exciting development for the district council, we are delighted to be project managing the build for them and we cannot wait to open its doors to help support people in need of extra care housing locally.”

Newark and Sherwood District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and Newark and Sherwood Homes are working in partnership along with the Homes and Community Agency to deliver the flagship development.

The scheme is the result of a successful bid for £1.5m of funding from the Department of Health’s Extra Care and Support Programme, administered by the HCA, and funding from, Newark and Sherwood District Council, Nottinghamshire County Council and Newark and Sherwood Homes.

Gladstone House is on course to open its doors to new residents in spring next year.