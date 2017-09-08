A day with sea cadets

On Sunday 27th August, the Nottingham unit of sea cadets held a family fun day at their. T.S. Orion base on the banks of the River Trent at Colwick.

It was a bright sunny day with a variety of stalls, a falconry display and free boat rides on the river.

The RNLI were invited to attend and the West Bridgford branch provided a stall promoting water safety.

Although this was not a fundraising event, donations totalling £20 were received making it a very pleasant day alround.

The RNLI would like to thank Sub Lt (scc) Carter of the Nottingham Sea Cadets for offering us the opportunity to attend the event and promote water safety.

Article by Graham Christian.