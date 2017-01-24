£6.5m London Borough LED street lighting contract-win for Beeston firm

McCann Civil and Electrical Engineering firm, McCann, has won a £6.5m contract to replace and maintain street lighting in London’s second largest borough, Hillingdon.

Commissioned by Hillingdon Council to upgrade approximately 23,000 lanterns to LED and maintain 25,000 assets over a 5-year period, the Nottingham firm has recruited ten additional members of staff and invested £0.5m in new equipment in order to deliver this, the company’s latest local authority contract.

Commended for completing a similar project on budget and ahead of schedule for North East Lincolnshire Council, work has already begun as the McCann team puts its skills and knowledge into practice – co-locating with Hillingdon Council staff and operating out of the Harlington Road depot in Uxbridge.

“This is a hugely important project for Hillingdon, so we’ve ensured that we have recruited only the best people to join our experienced team,” says newly appointed McCann Contract Manager, Steve Ellis. “As well as an electrician, data survey engineer, operations manager and customer service administrator, we’ve also employed an apprentice – 18-year-old Shawn McGill, giving him that all-important first step into a career in construction.”

LED street lighting is widely-recognisedto benefit both local residents and businesses in terms of safety and security, while holding equal importance for local authorities by saving money and having a positive impact on the environment.

Cllr Keith Burrows, Hillingdon Council’s Cabinet lead for Transportation commented: “Hillingdon is committed to ensuring that our streets are safe for motorists and pedestrians and our latest LED street lighting initiative will see improved visibility and lower running and energy costs. We’re delighted to be working with McCann to deliver the very best for our residents and visitors to Hillingdon.”

“This contract is excellent news and we couldn’t have wished for a better start to 2017,” adds MD John McCann. “This year marks our 50th year in business – a milestone we’ll be celebrating in various ways throughout the year – so to begin with such a substantial, constructive project as this is hugely rewarding for everyone involved.”