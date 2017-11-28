£4,000 grant for Bramcote church

Saint Michael and All Angels Parish Church in Bramcote have received some extra help towards their new disabled access to the church.

This is thanks to a cheque delivered by the Mayor of Broxtowe, councillor Halimah Khaled MBE Anna Soubry MP.

Vicar Paul Reynolds, the representative of the church, was presented with a cheque for £4,278 as part of Broxtowe Borough Council’s Capital Grants Scheme, contributing 25% towards the cost for the works.

Also present were Bramcote ward councillor Martin Plackett and Dr John Hart, St Michael’s resources committee chair.