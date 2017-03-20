New housing development planned for Fernwood

Larkfleet Homes is bringing forward proposals for the development of up to 350 new homes at Fernwood Meadows South, land to the east of B6326, Fernwood, Newark.

The site at Fernwood has been allocated for development in the Newark and Sherwood District Council Core Strategy Development Plan, which was adopted in March 2011. The new development would include a mixture of private and affordable properties ranging from one to five homes for families, first time buyers and the elderly.

A letter has been distributed to local residents providing information about the proposal, along with details about a public exhibition that is being held on Thursday 30 March 2017 between 3pm and 7pm at Fernwood Village Hall, Rubys Avenue, Fernwood, Newark NG24 3RS. Members of the development project team will be on hand at the exhibition to answer questions about the proposals. Feedback forms will also be available.

Hannah Guy, Planning Manager at Larkfleet Homes, said “The proposed new development at Fernwood will help meet growing national and local housing needs. We are keen to consult fully with local people about our proposals before we submit a planning application and would like to encourage residents to come along to the public exhibition on 30 March to ask questions of the project team and share their views by completing a feedback form.”

Further details about the proposals are available on the project website – www.larkfleetplanning.co.uk/Fernwood. People can also call 0800 975 5852 if they have any queries or e-mail consultation@athene-communications.co.uk.