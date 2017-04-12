£1,700 raised at Diamond Charity Ball

Prostate Cancer UK will benefit from over £1,700 thanks to guests at Broxtowe’s Diamond Charity Ball which took place at the Nottingham Belfry Hotel.

It was hosted by Mayor of the Borough of Broxtowe, councillor Graham Harvey.

At the black-tie event, guests helped raise the money for Prostate Cancer as part of a charity raffle and auction of a Paul Smith handbag.

First prize in the grand raffle was a double-glazed PVC door worth £1,000, courtesy of KLG Amazing Glazing and was taken home by Chris Rice.

A total of 250 guests enjoyed a delicious three-course meal and danced the night away to live music from The Beat Roots at the Diamond-themed event.

One lucky guest also took home a Paul Smith handbag worth £500 after beating other bidders in a charity auction.

The bag was just one of a host of fantastic prizes which were generously donated by local businesses and individuals.

Councillor Harvey has been fundraising for the charity during his year in office with a final total to be announced in the next few weeks.